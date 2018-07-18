Uncertainty Over Campaign Finance Legislation This Term

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
PRESS Secretary Anthony Newbold is unsure if the Minnis administration will bring legislation this term to regulate election campaign finances.
With Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis out of the country, Mr Newbold said today's House of Assembly sitting is not expected to be lengthy. Several resolutions and bills are expected to be tabled, including the Fiscal Responsibility Bill which will set principles for how the government spends and accounts for its finances.
"Instead of relying on government to exercise fiscal discipline by choice, the new legislation constrains spending by the force of law," Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said about the bill in May.
Mr Newbold was asked if the Fiscal Responsibility Bill will include provisions to regulate campaign finances. To this, he said that may be addressed in a separate bill. Asked if that will take place this term, he said he was "not sure."
Told Dr Minnis promised it this term, he said: "The prime minister says he's going to do a lot of things. He also says he wants nine more years, we'll see what happens. The Fiscal Responsibility Bill is designed primarily to hold the government to account."
The Tribune understands parliamentarians intend to take their summer break following debates on the Fiscal Responsibility Bill and the Economic Empowerment Zones Bill in the next few weeks.
Dr Minnis left the country yesterday to attend a United Nations meeting in New York.
Well_mudda_take_sic 5 hours, 36 minutes ago
Like the PLP before them, the FNM does not want us to know who is funding their political apparatus for fear we will learn who are the special interest individuals and groups they must favour at the expense of the rest of us and our country. And to think Minnis promised time and time again during the general election campaign last year that he would govern with great transparency while repeatedly pledging that it would be the people's time under an administration led by him. What a joke that has turned out to be, especially as shown by the recent 60% increase in VAT that he sprung on us like a hungry serpent striking a sumptuous rodent.
BahamasForBahamians 5 hours, 1 minute ago
Ace's word is not worth the turd that comes out of your buttocks when relaxed on the throne.
It was never the FNM's intention to reveal how and who pays/paid for their elections.
