54-Year-Old Man Accused Of Unlawful Sex With Girl, 13

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 54-year-old man was remanded to prison yesterday after being charged with having unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl.

Dwayne Decosta stood before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain charged with one count of unlawful sexual intercourse stemming from the July 14 incident.

It is alleged that on the date in question, he had unlawful sexual intercourse with the adolescent.

Decosta, who is represented by attorney Krysta Mason-Smith, was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the case was adjourned to October 18 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim. He has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.