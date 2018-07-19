Over-The-Hill Scheme In Spotlight At Un Meeting

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

THE government's Over-the-Hill development scheme took centre stage during the country's presentation at the United Nations' High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development yesterday.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis explained the partnership initiative - and the country's national development agenda - is aligned with the sustainable development goals (SDGs) set by the global body.

He said the UN forum on sustainable development, under the theme, "Transformation towards Sustainable and Resilient Societies," aptly mirrored his administration's mandate.

"The focus of the partnership with the private sector, civil society and academia includes: establishing programmes which tackle the underlying causes of poverty," Dr Minnis said in New York.

"This includes: the lack of training, soft and hard skills for job opportunities, childhood trauma and victimisation and access to affordable childcare, so that parents can work.

"The initiative also addresses the manifestations of poverty such as hunger, substandard housing, and inequitable access to quality health.

"Mr chairman," he added, "this is sustainable development goal one in action."

The initiative's focus on green energy solutions, and the government's target to increase the share of renewable energy resources to 30 percent by 2030, match sustainable development goal seven, Dr Minnis continued.

Sustainable development goal six, Dr Minnis said, has been set into action through the initiative's focus on improvements to ensure full access to potable water, and sanitation infrastructure; and the government's commitment to land reform to ensure community residents can have a clear property title to make the necessary home investments.

Dr Minnis continued: "My government has already launched one of the largest clean up campaigns in our history in this community and is investing in bulky waste and more frequent trash collection.

"We are supporting the value of trees in this area, by turning fruit into earnings as we promote backyard farming and encourage fruit vendors.

"We are also providing additional support for a wetland just adjacent to the Over-the-Hill area called Big Pond, which is already fitted with a boardwalk through the mangroves to support an appreciation for the bio-diversity of the community.

"This is sustainable development goal 15 in action."

The rejuvenation of the Over-the-Hill community's 15 parks, including access to Wi-Fi services, meets sustainable development goal 11, he said.

The prime minister also flagged his administration's commitment to banning single-use plastics and Styrofoam by 2020; $5m for LED street lighting in this fiscal year; and the Grand Bahama Port Authority's plans for a $5m solar energy park in Grand Bahama.

Dr Minnis noted the government's path needed costly investment as it also actively pursues the modernisation and digitisation of public institutions; however, he said most of the work was being done in partnership with non-government agencies.

He said the government was intent on strengthening partnerships at all levels - "local, national, regional, and international."

The UN's 17 SDGs are: no poverty; zero hunger; good health and well-being; quality education; gender equality; clean water and sanitation; affordable and clean energy; decent work and economic growth; industry, innovation and infrastructure; reduced inequality; sustainable cities and communities; responsible consumption and production; climate action; life below water; life on land; peace and justice strong institutions; and partnerships to achieve the goal.