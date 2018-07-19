Three Accused Of Burglaries

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

THREE Grand Bahama men were charged with multiple housebreaking and theft offences in the Freeport Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Joshua Randy Williams, 39, of Hunters; Timothy Russell, 28, and John Wheatly Grant, 26, both of Lewis Yard, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson and Magistrate Rengin Johnson, respectively.

The trio first appeared at 10am in Court One, where they were charged with three counts of housebreaking and stealing from a house.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the matters were adjourned to September 24, for summary trial. Bail was referred to the Supreme Court, and the accused were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until trial.

They were represented by Brian Hanna.

Williams, Russell, and Grant later appeared before Magistrate Johnson at 1pm in Court Three on some seven counts of housebreaking and stealing from a house.

It is alleged that the men, being concerned together, broke into a home on Aberdeen Drive and stole some items, including two flat screen TVs and two watches, together valued at $2,655.

It also alleged that between May 2 and May 9, the accused broke into a house and stole a television valued at $350.



Sometime between April 27 and April 28, the trio allegedly broke into a house and stole some $6030 worth of items.

On July 5, the men allegedly broke into a house and stole a 52-inch television, an LG television, and jewellery together valued at $4130.

On June 3, the men allegedly broke into a house and stole two televisions and a DVD player together valued at $1600.

On May 16-May 17, it is alleged that they broke into a house and stole a number of items, including a driver's licence, Scotiabank card, two PlayStation gaming systems, and other items valued at $1,160. The case was adjourned to November 8.

On July 5 to July 7, the men allegedly broke into a home and stole items valued at $700.

The men pleaded not guilty, all elected summary trial and bail was referred to the Supreme Court. Trial will take place over the three days - November 6, 7, and 8.