Basil Sands Dies, Aged 88

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

BASIL Sands Sr, the father of Health Minister Dr Duane Sands and Baha Mar Senior Vice President Robert "Sandy" Sands, died yesterday at the age of 88.

The elder Sands, a celebrated accountant in his own right, was also the father of noted and respected veterinarian Dr Basil Sands Jr.

In a post to Facebook yesterday, the health minister acknowledged the death of his father, referring to him as an example "of what it means to be a man".

"My dad died today," Dr Sands wrote. "He was 88. As I reminisce on our loss, it is hard not to treasure years of examples of what it means to be a man.

"He was at home with his wife of 66 years - having left a legacy of children, grands and great-grandchildren who had embraced his ethos of love for God, country and family - and who have all attempted to do their part to build our great country. We are a very close-knit family because of my parents.

"I live my life in large part because of the values instilled by my parents and while saddened today…. I know that I am better because of his example.

"RIP Daddy," Dr Sands concluded.

Meanwhile, in a statement of support, Official Opposition Leader Philip "Brave" Davis praised the life and legacy of Mr Sands, who he referred to as a "very good friend."

Mr Davis wrote: "This is truly a sign that an era has come to an end. Basil Sands was a brilliant man. He was a pioneer in his field as an accountant. In some sense, we did not know the word accountant and what it was until he came home from school.

"He founded his own practice and was successful beyond measure.



"Many Bahamians followed in the path where he trod. He was the founding president of the Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants. In politics, he was a supporter of the PLP. He never wavered in that support. He did not hide it. Whether in or out of government, the PLP received his commitment to help the progressive cause. This was true whether it was Sir Lynden Pindling at the helm, or Perry G Christie and right up to this day with me as leader.

"In civic life, he was a leader of the Prince Hall Masons. He rose to the ranks of sovereign grand commander of the Prince Hall Masonic Order worldwide. He served in positions in the Prince Hall Masonic Order at the very highest levels both at home and abroad. In that endeavour, many young Bahamians followed in his path in the fraternal order.



"He cut a swath of leadership which is to be envied," the Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP said.

Mr Davis, also acknowledged Sands' commitment to the Anglican Church and his appointment to the Order of Sir Michael and St George in 2006 by Queen Elizabeth II.

"I am sorry that he has passed. On my behalf of my wife Anne and the entire Progressive Liberal Party, I extend (condolences) to his family, his wife Roberta, his children Robert, Diane, Basil Jr, Rene and Duane," Mr Davis wrote. "May he rest in peace."

In 2016, Sands became the first non-American to hold the prestigious Freemasonry high office of sovereign grand commander.