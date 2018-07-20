Port Enables Better Employee Feedback

The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) has introduced software that allows employees to provide anonymous feedback on ways to improve the business and its work environment.

TinyPulse sends one question per week by email to be answered at any time over the seven days. The feedback will be visible to Ian Rolle, the GBPA's president, and his management team, and will be reviewed and shared to make any adjustments to accommodate employees.

Mr Rolle said: "I believe that this is an excellent way for the company to communicate more efficiently and will allow myself, along with the other managers, to create initiatives and changes to create the best possible work environment."

He added that since all replies are anonymous, employees should feel free to be open and candid so that GBPA management can receive the most accurate and beneficial information possible.

