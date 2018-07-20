Recall Of Antihypertensive Drug Valsartan

By FARRAH JOHNSON

PUBLIC health patients who filled prescriptions for antihypertensive drug Valsartan have been asked to return their medication for a replacement following an international recall.

The ministry advised patients experiencing any adverse effects after ingesting tablets to seek medical care as soon as possible.

However, it was underscored patients should continue treatment until they have obtained a replacement product as the drug was used to treat serious conditions.

In a press statement, the ministry revealed that “various international pharmaceutical regulatory agencies”, have recalled Valsartan due to a “contamination of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).”

As a result of the recall, they are requesting that “all patients of public healthcare sector facilities who have been dispensed Valsartan 80/12.5mg tablets or Valsartan 160mg tablets from May 1st-July 13th to return the medication for replacement”.

The list of recalled products has been reviewed by the ministry, according to its statement, adding that all possible contaminated medication has been removed from its pharmacies.

The statement said a notice on the recall was sent to wholesale suppliers and retail pharmaceutical distribution sites.

“Two particular strengths of one brand of valsartan, have been identified and confirmed, as having been in circulation at the time of this contamination recall,” the statement read.

The Ministry said they are vigilantly monitoring “all other global recalls”, and will notify the public of any “significant developments.”

“The cooperation of the public in this ongoing effort is appreciated,” the report stated.