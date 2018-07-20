Two Dominican Fishermen Arrested By Defence Force

TWO Dominican fishermen, caught fishing in Bahamian waters on Wednesday, were arrested by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and are on their way to Nassau.

“While on routine patrol, HMBS Lignum Vitae, under the command of Senior Lieutenant Bertram Bowleg intercepted a Dominican skiff with two Dominicans onboard in the southern Bahamas,” according to the Defence Force statement.

“The men were taken into custody and a further search of the area was conducted”.

This is the second arrest of Dominican fishermen in the past two weeks.

“On Sunday July 8,” said the release, “a 70-foot steel hull

Fishing Vessel 'Ronnye' was apprehended approximately east of Cay Lobos by HMBS Madeira. Approximately 33,000 pounds of fishery products were confiscated from that vessel and 46 Dominican fishermen were charged before the courts”.

The statement continued: “The Commander Defence Force, Commodore Tellis Bethel, said the Defence Force will continue to apply pressure in monitoring and apprehending those who violate our marine laws.

"He also commended Commander Clarence Dean, the Force's Commander of Operations, and members of his maritime, land and air components for the outstanding work they are doing,"