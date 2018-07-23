Boat Pulls Down Power Lines On Eastern Road

A boat being towed on the Eastern Road has pulled down power lines this afternoon - creating a headache for motorists.
The incident happened just after the junction of Johnson Road and the downed cables were seen sparking.
Traffic was being diverted in both directions.
Comments
Clamshell 18 hours, 31 minutes ago
Nice move, genius. He’ll claim it’s the tree’s fault for beein’ dere.
ThisIsOurs 18 hours, 26 minutes ago
As if...
Telllikeitis 18 hours, 17 minutes ago
I hope Desmond Bannister charges his behind to replace all them poles.
HonestTruth 17 hours, 57 minutes ago
Thank God the fine increased from $75 to $10,000, that fool needs to fix all the damages that he made....
Dawes 17 hours, 56 minutes ago
No point in saying anything about this, as nothing will change. Its all part of our lackadaisical mindset. Sure people are going to be inconvenienced trying to go about their daily business but that doesn't matter.
Gotoutintime 17 hours, 42 minutes ago
Nice boat-dumb owner!
Godson 9 minutes ago
No regulatory regime to enforce road safety codes and law... Have you'll ever taken a look and counted the amount of jet-ski mounted on a trailer being pulled by one (1) truck???
