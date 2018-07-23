Former Mp Phenton Neymour Dies

FORMER Member of Parliament Phenton Neymour has died, it was confirmed on Monday night.

The former South Beach MP had recently spoken out about his health, announcing his support for medical marijuana, saying that the treatment had saved his life when battling stage three colon rectal cancer in 2014. The cause of his death was not revealed last night.

Mr Neymour was Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment from 2008 until 2012, and had expressed disappointment ahead of last year’s election that he had not been chosen as the candidate for Exuma. During the PLP administration, he was a regular critic of Leslie Miller’s tenure as chairman of what is now Bahamas Power and Light.

He announced his support for medical marijuana earlier this month, amid the debate over legislation on the issue. He stressed he would not support the legalisation of marijuana for recreational use, but criticised the government for its weak stance on the issue.

“It is something that saved my life,” he said, “I had no appetite, I couldn’t eat, nausea, felt bad all the time. Once I take the pill the only thing I did was fall asleep, the pill takes out that element that causes you to get high.”

He said that during his treatment he had to travel to Miami each time he needed medical marijuana for relief. This month, he said that he had been in remission twice and was currently cancer-free.

Earlier this month, Mr Neymour told The Nassau Guardian: “You got to enjoy now. You don’t know what tomorrow brings; that’s why I have enjoyed the time with my wife, I count each day as my last day, that’s how I live now.”

He studied at St Paul’s College in Freeport and Queen’s College in Nassau, before earning bachelor and masters degrees from Syracuse University, New York. He also obtained a MBA degree from the University of Miami, and served as the local president of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity. He was also a pilot, with more than 16 years’ flying experience. He worked as an engineer, and was involved in the trade union movement for 11 years.

He is the father of four children.