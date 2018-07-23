Updated: ‘Wanted’ Suspect Shot Dead By Police

POLICE shot and killed an alleged armed robber who they said opened fire on two officers after pinning them against a vehicle.
The man, who police identified as Dario “Geico” Tinker, had been sought for questioning for several weeks. Police said he was found driving a stolen car, taken during an armed robbery on Wednesday, and a pistol was recovered from the scene.
The shootout occurred after 6pm on Friday after police received reports of a wanted man in the area of Williams Lane off Shirley Street. Police officers went to the area and saw the suspect get into a vehicle.
“Shortly after 6pm, officers were dispatched to this area here of Williams Lane, just off Shirley Street, with respect to an individual who was wanted by the police in reference to recent armed robberies and rape,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander told reporters at the crime scene.
“On arrival, officers saw the individual who was in this small, silver vehicle. Officers exited. . . the individual made an attempt to drive off, pinning two of the officers between the vehicles. He then produced a firearm and fired at the officers, officers being in fear returned fire, the individual was fatally shot right here on scene.
“On further examination of the vehicle,” he said, “it was discovered that the licence disc and the plate that was attached does not correspond for that vehicle. On further examination it was discovered this vehicle was taken in an armed robbery at gunpoint from a lady just two days (before) . . . it was discovered that a loaded pistol was found just between the seat of this vehicle.”
ACP Fernander said the officers involved were “shaken up”, but not visibly injured.
“They will seek whatever attention from the hospital if they feel there are some injuries upon them,” he added.
He also stressed that police officers are committed to keeping the streets safe. He sent a stern warning to criminals that situations like the one that occurred on Friday will be the end result if they continue their criminal lifestyle.
“We are not trying to blow horns because we don’t want it to end like this. These are young persons who decide to go into that life of crime and we want to say and send a strong warning to those persons who continue to live that lifestyle if you do, that could be the end result, if you engage police.”
There have been several fatal police shootings in recent months. In the face of questions, ACP Fernander said the integrity of the RBPF and the officers involved in these incidents is still intact.
“The integrity of the police force and the officers is intact. The officers, their life is on the line as well, and there is a process going on,” he said referring to the fact that police-involved shootings are referred to the Coroner’s Court for investigation.
Most recently, in late May, 20-year-old Deangelo Evans was killed by police who were responding to an armed robbery of a store on East Street and Bethel Ground Corner. Police said one of the people they believed matched the description of the suspects was shot. Police said one of the suspects produced a firearm, leading police, who were in fear of their lives, to open fire.
Comments
truetruebahamian 2 days, 5 hours ago
Good shooting, Police!
realfreethinker 2 days, 5 hours ago
"The man reversed the car, pinning two officers between vehicles" "The officers were said to be shaken, but had no physical injuries". Really now.Those two statements together seem a little odd.Nice justification for the shooting. Good shot though.
birdiestrachan 2 days, 4 hours ago
it is a miracle that the officers were pinned between two card and they were not injured.
birdiestrachan 2 days, 4 hours ago
*correction pinned between two cars and were not injured. I suppose two cards would do,
truetruebahamian 2 days, 4 hours ago
Pinned down between two cars not squished between two cars. At least that's my read on the situation.
JackArawak 2 days, 3 hours ago
a civilian in a stolen car with a loaded gun......the police should shoot to kill everyone who fits that description every time. Great news!!
Future 2 days, 3 hours ago
NO BAIL FOR YOU, BUDDY.
Future 2 days, 3 hours ago
Is your mama crying about how you such a good boy?
ThisIsOurs 2 days, 1 hour ago
She should cry, that's her baby. If the world ever changed such that mummies and daddies started giving up on every wayward degenerate child, we'll be in far more trouble.
hrysippus 2 days ago
People taking delight in the killing of this man, even if he is a criminal and deserved it, must be slightly disturbed. I am sorry for all concerned, not only this young man's family but also the police officer that was put in the position of having to kill someone.
CaptainCoon 1 day, 16 hours ago
Sounds like justice to me.
Jetflt 1 day, 16 hours ago
Way to go and hats off to these two police officers! More of this would be a good thing in this crime ridden country. That SOB got what he deserved. You commit crimes and then you want to kill two police officers? One less scumbag on our streets.
rawbahamian 23 hours, 33 minutes ago
Well the Police saved the tax payers the expense of clothing, feeding, housing and probably hiring a publuc defender for this fella, way to go !!!
bogart 40 minutes ago
The Police was searching for dis WANTED MAN FOR SEVERAL WEEKS...........so who was hiding dis wanted man?..feeding him meals....bathing.?...sheltering him from being captured....where was he sleeping for several weeks???....where was he coming from..??...his criminal associates.....more investigations are needed cause dose shelterong him....his criminal proceeds....or any criminals committing crimes...an more crimes....needs to be locked up ..!!!!
