Two In Hospital After Separate Shootings

TWO men are in hospital after being shot during separate incidents in New Providence on Saturday, police said.

In the first incident, shortly before 1am a man was standing in his yard on Cascarilla Street in Pinewood Gardens, when he was approached by two armed men who demanded cash.

They were unsuccessful in obtaining their demand and as a result shot the man before running from the yard.

The injured man was taken to hospital and is listed in serious, but stable condition.

In the second incident, which occurred shortly after 1am, a man was standing in front of his home on Royal Palm Street off Mackey Street, when the occupants of a white Nissan Note pulled up and shot him before speeding away.

He was taken to hospital and is listed in serious, but stable condition.

Police are also investigating two armed robberies, including the hold up of a pizza delivery driver, which occurred Friday.

Shortly after 10pm, a man was standing in front of his home on Ameryllis Drive in Garden Hills when he was approached by two men, one armed with a shotgun, who robbed him of a cell phone before running away.

In the second incident, shortly after 11pm, a woman was delivering pizza in Garden Hills, when she was approached by two men, one armed with a shotgun, who robbed her of an undetermined amount of cash, before getting into her 2008 Nissan Wing Road van, licence plate number AR1244, and driving off. Investigations are continuing into these incidents.