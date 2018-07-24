A Safe Summer Is A Fun Summer

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ASSISTANT Commissioner of Police Samuel Butler visited over 100 children on Friday enrolled in the six-week police summer camp at the St George's High School on Grand Bahama.

ACP Butler commended Bahamas First General Insurance, which is a major sponsor of the annual summer camp that officially opened on June 25 by Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest.

The programme consists of participants from central, eastern and western districts of the island.

"It is always an exciting time to be around the youth of our nation, and we are here today with representatives from Bahamas First who have been a tremendous sponsor for our summer camp," ACP Butler said.

"They gave us a financial donation at the beginning and are back again with these wonderful beach balls. We are excited to be a part of receiving these for the children."

The senior police official stated that the purpose of hosting a camp is to ensure that police come in contact with these children to help in their development.

"It is a great investment that will have an invaluable contribution to their development from a social point of view; to be able to see to a police officer up front and to know they are real people, acting as a guardian with love, care, and compassion."

ACP Butler said the general public often sees police officers in a different light because of their role and duty to ensure law and order.

The camps, he explained, open the door and provides one-on-one interaction between police, the community and young people.

ACP Butler said officers involved in the camp encourage, support the talent and enhance the abilities of young people enrolled in the camps.

"We prepare them for a safe summer and inspire them to get back in school with a renewed interest," he said.

He said that educational presentations are also held, and last week participants listened to a presentation from paramedics. They were also taught water safety.

Lorraine Patton-Dawkins, office manager and administrator of Bahamas First General Insurance, Freeport, said the company is pleased to be a corporate sponsor every year of the police summer camp.

"We saw it fitting to come today to give the children something more this year. We have so many beaches we decided to give them a beach ball," she said.

The theme for this year's summer camp is, "Igniting the Dreams of our Children's Future".