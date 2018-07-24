Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Posession

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A 21-year-old man yesterday pleaded guilty to three counts of drug possession with the intent to supply.

Deno Francis Jr, of Fleming Street, appearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain, yesterday admitted to possessing .125 ounces of cocaine, 4.25 ounces of marijuana and two grams of Indian hemp with intent to supply.

According to court dockets, on July 17, Francis Jr was discovered at his home on Fleming Street in procession of the various amounts of dangerous drugs which he was observed hiding in a small opening in the wall of one of the bedrooms at the property.

He initially entered a not guilty plea, but was informed by Magistrate Swain that if the plea was accepted, and he went to trial, there would be no option for a fine.

Following a short consultation with his lawyer, Francis Jr entered a guilty plea and was fined on all three counts.

On the cocaine possession, he was fined $750 or nine months in prison.

For the marijuana possession, he was fined $1,250 or two years in prison.

He was fined $500 or six months in prison for the Indian hemp possession.

Francis Jr was represented by attorney Bjorn Ferguson.