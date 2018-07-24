Jones One Of The Top Performers At Summer Hoops Festival

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

EACH appearance on the prep grassroots circuit continues to net NCAA Division I offers for Kai Jones.

Jones was one of the top performers at the Summer Hoops Festival in Orlando, Florida last weekend for Under Armour’s “Team Breakdown.”

Jones finished with 13 points and six blocked shots and was awarded Player of the Day honours in the Game of the Day. His Team Breakdown won 68-67 over Team Loaded Virginia.

With 1:15 to play, Jones completed a three-point play to give Breakdown a two-point lead at 65-63 and with less than 10 seconds left to play, Jones sealed the win with a blocked shot.

“Not surprisingly, our Players of the Day come from our Games of the Day. Kai Jones of Team Breakdown may not have put up jaw-dropping numbers (13 points) but his six blocks were big time, especially his last one.,” Sourcehoops.com said.

“Also, its easy to see why coaches love his potential for what he could be in two to three years.

“Jones has a solid jump shot out to 15 feet and he also has proven this live period that he can put the ball on the floor and score after a dribble or two. A big man that can shoot free throws, run the floor, protect the rim and cover a lot of ground defensively is highly desirable and that is just what Jones is.”

Following the tournament, Jones received an offer from the University of Arkansas Razorbacks.

Just last week, the Syracuse Orangemen and Kansas Jayhawks were the latest elite programmes to target the versatile 6’11 forward.

Jones has also received offers from Arizona, Georgetown, Ole Miss, Illinois, Louisville, Miami (Florida), Rhode Island, South Florida, Texas, Vanderbilt, Virginia Commonwealth and Florida Gulf Coast.

A 4.0 student in the classroom, Jones will transfer to Brewster Academy in Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire, after spending the last season at Orlando Christian Prep in Orlando, Florida.

In his lone season with the Warriors in Orlando, Florida, the team finished the season at 21-9 and claimed the Class 3A boys basketball state championship.

Jones continues his meteoric rise up the recruiting charts for the class of 2019.

Earlier this summer, he was invited to the NBA’s Global Camp in Treviso, Italy, and made an impression on some of the most notable names in the industry.