Minnis: It's Time To Get Rid Of Single-Use Plastics

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis added his voice to the government's push to eliminate single-use plastics by 2020 yesterday evening, telling people during a town-hall at the New Providence Community Church that it's time The Bahamas takes substantial steps to protect the environment.

The importance of his message was boosted by a recent viral video showing massive plastic debris covering a beach in the Dominican Republic in the last week.

"This shocking event dramatises why there is a global push towards reducing plastic pollution in our oceans," Dr Minnis said.

"More than 60 countries have already committed to introducing levies and bans to reduce single-use plastic waste. Plastic pollution is extremely difficult to move from our environments and these plastics break down into much smaller micro pieces which are often mistaken for food by birds, turtles and fish.

"Tiny particles of plastics have been found to build up in fish brains, altering their behaviour. The effects of human beings eating fish affected by these plastics is still being studied.

"With an extensive and delicate marine environment, plastic contamination is passed up through our food chain, ultimately having negative impacts on our health and our economy which depends so heavily on our pristine waters and beaches."

Dr Minnis said yesterday's town-hall was the first of many as the government pursues the elimination of "single-use plastics such as shopping bags, food utensils, straws and Styrofoam from food containers."

Bahamians could show their support for the policy through the reduction of littering, he said.

"I want to encourage all Bahamians to do their part in reducing their plastics and Styrofoam use. As much as possible, refuse what you can't reuse. We need to stop throwing garbage on the road and on the beaches and in our waters and we need to stop dumping garbage on vacant land and in the bushes."