Stolen Boat Found Near Bimini

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A VESSEL stolen from Grand Bahama was discovered near Ocean Cay in the Bimini chain and a Bahamian man found on board was arrested by Bahamian authorities.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force's Northern Command assisted police officers stationed at Bimini in the recovery of the stolen vessel on Thursday morning.

After receiving information last Wednesday that a 21-ft open hull water craft was removed from the Taino Beach area in Freeport, RBDF Patrol craft P-129 along with a police patrol craft immediately began searching for the vessel.

The boat was eventually discovered drifting in waters 10 nautical miles off Ocean Cay. Investigations are continuing.