Postal Service Collapse

EDITOR, The Tribune.

While I know there is a general collapse of the postal service throughout the country, my comments are more specifically related to the Cable Beach Post Office where I have a post box. The Post Office has been closed for quite some time and a sign on the door says they are closed for maintenance “until further notice”.

Who knows when that will end? I have not found any incoming mail in my box there for over a month. Even the openings in the mail drop off boxes have been taped up so that we cannot drop off any mail there. How can businesses operate without mail service, especially for those of us who depend on overseas mail?

Does anyone in the Bahamas Postal Service know about customer service? If you have to shut the Post Office down, then you should find an alternative way to accept mail, if necessary by installing a temporary box. Why is it not possible for one or two staff members to go in daily at least to collect mail from the drop off box and stuff the individual boxes with inbound mail? Or is it that there is no inbound mail, because the whole system is not working? What are mailbox renters paying mailbox rental fees for? Why are taxpayers paying salaries to Post Office workers?

The way the postal service is operating, or rather not operating, is perhaps in violation of obligations under the Universal Postal Union. While there are persons monitoring the progress of the country in improving “ease of doing business”, is anyone monitoring the significant backward steps being taken with basic services such as this? Can we get mail please?

RJ

Nassau,

July 19, 2018.

