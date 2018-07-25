Why Drop The World Relays?

EDITOR, The Tribune.
Of all the inexplicably dumb decisions made by the Minnis government the one to cancel the World relays has to rank among the top five.
Has the government calculated the value this singular event brings to this country? Media attention alone ranks in the millions. The Bahamas has been given the event year after year because it has been so successful even introducing innovations which have been copied in other international events, including the Olympics.
In addition to athletes from all over the world who stay in the country for at least two weeks, the event attracts family, friends and lovers of athletics who need transportation, accommodation, food, and entertainment, all of which translates into money in the economy. Additionally, young people are exposed to international experts who can teach them skills, or hone skills already learned in so many areas including sports journalism.
Is it any wonder that countries such as Jamaica are busily vying for the chance to host the event. Indeed, aren’t these games one of the reasons we have such a wonderful sports complex?
Bad move, Bahamas Government and don’t hold your breath hoping that they will return or that you will attract any others.
JEANNE THOMPSON
Nassau,
July 23, 2018.
birdiestrachan
The benefits derived from the world relays far outweighed the cost.. It would be interesting to know who came up with the idea to cancel the games??
Bahamians will learn soon enough that without vision the people perish. I do not know if the Minnis Government really cares. they are drunk with power because they were voted into power by such a huge majority.
They will do as they like and act as they please until such time.
