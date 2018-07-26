Entrepreneur Winners Of Own Scheme Named

By FARRAH JOHNSON

THE Island Luck Cares Foundation yesterday announced the winners of its fourth annual OWN Bahamas entrepreneurship programme, geared towards providing financial support and mentorship to up and coming business owners.

Three Bahamians were granted thousand dollar awards along with the opportunity to partake in a six-week extensive business certification programme at the University of the Bahamas.

Sherwin Johnson, designer of the Bahamas Nightlife website and application, was the recipient of a $10,000 grant courtesy of OWN Bahamas and telecommunications company Aliv.

The app makes it easy for Bahamians and tourists alike to find out what is happening around the country pertaining to culture, arts, shopping, and food.

"When you hear Bahamas Nightlife most persons just think club, but Bahamas Nightlife encompasses everything...everything that's going on in the Bahamas you will have a handle on," Mr Johnson explained.

"But the base of Bahamas Nightlife is to help small and medium-sized businesses grow their personal economies. Six hundred thousand tourists came here in January. Imagine a dollar from each of those persons into our inner city companies," he said.

Nikita Kenny, CEO of Conch 'N Cone Food Truck, was also a recipient of a $10,000 award presented by OWN Bahamas and Atlantis.

Ms Kenny explained: "Conch 'N Cone is actually succulent crack conch, hand tossed in nine different flavours and served in a waffle cone."

She added that receiving the grant was an "honour", and said she is very grateful for the support of OWN Bahamas.

On behalf of OWN Bahamas and DIGIPRINT, Samina Bain, owner of Sophia's Papiere, was awarded a $7,500 grant.

Ms Bain's business offers stationary and "personalised party, wedding, and special occasion gifts."

Speaking to The Tribune about her business, she said: "It's an online party favour company… all of our items are handcrafted so it's basically made to order.

"Whether you're doing weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, we provide favours for that," she said.

Those receiving awards were also presented with phones and vouchers courtesy of ALIV.

Congratulating the winners, Island Luck Cares representative Kenny Mackey stated: "Being an entrepreneur is a calling, a beckoning to greatness, a desire for something that you cannot shake, hide or discard. It keeps you up at night and haunts you the more you ignore it. That's what separates the entrepreneurship spirit from an average spirit."

He also called on unsuccessful candidates to keep pushing and encouraged them to "polish" their concepts.

Mr Mackey told the young business owners that they are now a part of a " network of business owners and mentors," and added that they have "gained access to a support system for questions, concerns, knowledge and guidance."

Receiving "full support' and sponsorship from Island Luck and its partners, the winners will be required to attend scheduled meetings, to "complete full business, financial, and marketing plans."



Admitting that the journey was challenging, all of the grant recipients said they are grateful to OWN Bahamas for supporting their dreams.