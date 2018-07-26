School Repairs Clarification

THE Tribune wishes to correct a report published on Wednesday that said $14m has been budgeted for school repairs this summer.
In fact, $7.2m has been budgeted for school repairs. Of that total, $4.5m has been budgeted for building work contracts, $1.2m for electrical work contracts, $744,000 for air-conditioning contracts and $699,000 for plumbing contracts.
The figures were provided by Press Secretary Anthony Newbold during a press conference on Tuesday.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
Thanks for the correction I was confused when I read the original story, but I'm still confused. I thought ?Jeff Lloyd said the days of these big summer contracts and the 100 yard Repair the Schools dash to Sept-1 were a thing of the past.....???
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID