School Repairs Clarification

THE Tribune wishes to correct a report published on Wednesday that said $14m has been budgeted for school repairs this summer.

In fact, $7.2m has been budgeted for school repairs. Of that total, $4.5m has been budgeted for building work contracts, $1.2m for electrical work contracts, $744,000 for air-conditioning contracts and $699,000 for plumbing contracts.

The figures were provided by Press Secretary Anthony Newbold during a press conference on Tuesday.