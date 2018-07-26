Speaker Wants New Parliament At Po Site

HOUSE Speaker Halson Moultrie says he envisions a new Parliament at the site of the General Post Office, where there are plans to eventually demolish the existing structure.

"As the member for Killarney (Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis) spoke, I had a vision of a new Parliament," Mr Moultrie said yesterday during debate on the Economic Empowerment Zone Bill 2018.

"In the words of Sir Lynden 'rising from the ashes, rising like a phoenix from the demolition ashes' of the old Post Office building.

"To see a new Parliament, not Over-the-Hill but on top of the hill."

He also noted he does not receive personal emoluments, but said he wanted to position his constituency to receive this if there were any breaches of the provisions of the empowerment bill.

"I want to put up this symbol of the Nassau Village constituency because you know when I examined the budget I saw a listing of members of Parliament and only saw 38.

"I looked through that listing and I couldn't find the member of Parliament for Nassau Village and there was no personal emoluments listed for the member for Nassau Village so I want to position Nassau Village today.

"The member of Killarney indicated that those who fall by the wayside and breach the conditions of this new bill their certificate will be cancelled, so I am positioning Nassau Village to be first on the line for the new consideration for those areas that need this economic empowerment zone."