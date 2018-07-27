Davis Says Over-The-Hill Bill Will Only Help Rich

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

OFFICIAL Opposition Leader Philip "Brave" Davis yesterday branded the government's touted Economic Empowerment Zone Bill 2018 as "flawed," adding the legislation in its current form will only boost the rich at the expense of the poor.

Instead of doing what its title suggests, Mr Davis said the bill would only create special "exploitation" zones.

Speaking in the House of Assembly yesterday, the Progressive Liberal Party leader said the legislation fell "dangerously short" of addressing the structural deficiencies of Over-the-Hill communities and did not do enough to tend to the lack of education, with which many there are challenged.

Before Mr Davis' critique, Tall Pines MP Donald Saunders blasted the opposition claiming their criticisms of the legislation were because the PLP felt its base was being threatened.

He said for an organisation that constantly spoke about a love for the poor and disenfranchised, the party had not done enough to help those in this category.

However, when Mr Davis spoke he questioned several aspects of the Economic Empowerment Zone Bill. He said it was more likely that wealthy investors would take advantage of its many concessions, which will ultimately adversely affect the very people who need assistance.

"I recognise, Mr Speaker, the urgent need to respond to the challenges of these communities," Mr Davis said yesterday during his contribution to the debate.

"We need a durable long-term solution to this situation. However, the prime minister's highly touted concept of special economic zones is flawed, this Bill is flawed.

"Its chief flaw is that it offers further enrichment to the rich at the expense of the poor. This initiative is what I call the cart before the horse. It dangerously falls short of addressing the structural challenges plaguing the Over-the-Hill communities," Mr Davis said.

"The Over-the-Hill community and economic woes are long-standing and have been exacerbated by educational and economic gaps.

"Now with the increasing spectre of illegal migrants, who in some instances occupy entire streets, the situation is even more complex.

"This is the state of the inner city. Some areas having broader inequalities than others and while much has been made of the role of the special economic zones to be created under this act arguably I say it lacks the necessary protections. This lack of protections will catalyst the exploitation and marginalisation of residents in those areas.

"The question I ask is: who wins? Who loses? For example if a landlord uses the concessions granted under the bill to improve their rental property, can the prime minister assure tenants that the direct impact of this initiate would not result in the displacement of those tenant? Can he assure this House on what are the solutions when the displacements occur?"

Mr Davis also said: "The great concern within this framework is that all qualifying individuals who start to benefit will not reflect significantly on those residing in those areas.

"The point is you're not going to help the vast majority who are under these rough living conditions.

"Mr Speaker, what the government has dubbed special economic zones will in my view be special exploitation zones. So the question I ask again is: Who wins? Who loses? How will this initiative improve economic and educational outcomes?"

Mr Davis said the Bill did not acknowledge urgent challenges like income, health and the lack of family stability.

"How will this programme transform communities challenged by violence and highly constrained dreams? Looking at the Bill it comes up short and there is no reasonable response," he said.

The PLP has said it will only support the Bill if certain amendments are made.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has blamed a "violent and destructive" era under the PLP for the Over-the-Hill community's poor conditions.

As he began debate in Parliament on Wednesday, Dr Minnis said the overriding goal of the new law was to provide opportunity and hope for more people. It is also to complement the work of the highly touted Over-the-Hill rejuvenation initiative.

The House of Assembly passed the Economic Empowerment Zone Bill last night.