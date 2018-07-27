Minister Disappointed By Turnout At Contractors Seminar

By DENISE MAYCOCK

PUBLIC Works Minister Desmond Bannister was very disappointed over the poor turnout to a one-day seminar hosted by his ministry for local contractors in Grand Bahama.

The seminar was held to bring contractors up to speed with the new procedures that are being introduced in the Ministry of Works, including its Pre-qualification process.

“Nobody should take for granted that they are going to get work from the Ministry of Public Works, Mr Bannister told those assembled at the Church of the Ascension Hall in Freeport. Getting a contract from the Government is not going to be an automatic thing.”

“This is a very important seminar that the ministry has gone all the way to ensure it is successful, but we are not very impressed with the showing.”

Topics covered during the seminar included pre-qualification documents and assessment criteria, Construction Contractor’s Act, contract pricing and payment procedures, project management and site safety and E-procurement.

Minister Bannister stressed that many contractors do not use the services of a Quantity surveyor to calculate tender prices, and noted that such services would assist them tremendously.

He also indicated that the Ministry in collaboration with the Department of Information Technology is in the process of update Contractor’s Database, and the Tendering and payment certificate process.

The minister stressed that updating their database is very important.

He also encouraged contractors to keep up with the changing times so they do not get left behind.

“This is the digital age and times have changed,” he said. “You are in a totally new age for your profession. Contractors who do not keep up with the times will likely be left out of many of the opportunities that will be advertised on Government websites.

He said the government is now in the process of tendering two major projects in Freeport, including the total renovation of the Garnet Levarity Justice Centre and the Freeport Post Office.

Tameka Hanna, vice president of The Bahamas Contractors’ Association, said that they are the governing body that register all contractors in the country. She noted that while there are some 500 registered contractors in New Providence, there are only 20 registered in Grand Bahama with that body.

She stressed that contractors on their listing are given first preference. “We are listing that would be looked at first, and our site is visited daily by persons all over the world,” she said.