Name And Shame

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THE Treasury is owed hundreds of millions - it seems the Government and its agency are not very successful in collecting those millions.

Adopt a simple system of - shame the person or persons or corporate body that owes the millions by publishing lists of those who owe by asking them to contact the Ministry - Treasury or Utility Co in regards to outstanding accounts.

I suggest in a sort time monies will be flowing and the Treasury will never have seen such a liquid position.

Shame the persons who owe - Ministry of Finance.

Straw Market…Minister go check out the types of vehicles the good ladies drive…money there, sir, but the vendors have been taught by previous Government’s they possess the Market and they don’t have to pay.

K HUMES

Nassau,

July 23, 2018.