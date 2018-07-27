One Man Dead, One Injured In Double Shooting

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating a double shooting that claimed the life of one man and hospitalized another man on Friday.

The shooting occurred at Bacardi Road near a park, according to police press spokesperson Assistant Superintendent Shanta Knowles, who reported the incident at 6pm.

Ms Knowles said: "Two men were shot and were transported to the Flamingo Gardens clinic, where one was pronounced dead. The second victim has now been transferred to hospital."

The incident follows a stabbing incident at Podoleo Street on Thursday.

According to reports, a man was stabbed multiple times with a knife after he got into an argument with another man sometime around 9pm. The injured victim was taken to hospital and is reported in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 20 people over the past two days, according to reports.

The arrests were made for “outstanding criminal warrants, assault, and possession of dangerous drugs”.

Mobile patrol officers also ticketed 16 motorists during road checks across New Providence during that 48-hour period, according to reports.

In other crime matters, police arrested a man after recovering a quantity of what was suspected to be marijuana.

According to reports, the man was observed standing on the side of the road at Dunmore Street off Baillou Hill Road. The suspected marijuana was found during a search of the man shortly before 6pm on Thursday.