20 Arrests In Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

GRAND Bahama police arrested 20 people over the weekend for various offences, including possession of dangerous drugs, among other things.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder said the arrests were the result of assiduous work by officers of the Rapid Response Unit and a team from the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and uniform branch.

She reported that nine persons were arrested on Friday, July 27, by officers of the Rapid Response Unit for drug possession, outstanding warrants, and various other offences.

ASP Pinder also said on the same day, officers of DEU launched a special operation in a tourist area of Grand Bahama.

She said the operation targeted persons suspected of soliciting the sale of illegal drugs, unlicensed vendors, and illegal water sports operators.

Eleven people were arrested and taken into custody. They are expected to be formally charged before the Magistrate’s Court early this week.