Airbnb Bookings Soar 37% In June

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Airbnb bookings in the Bahamas soared by 37.3 percent for June 2018, with occupancy rates exceeding comparable hotel listings as the sector's popularity continued to grow.

The Central Bank of the Bahamas report on June's economic developments disclosed that bookings through the vacation rental website grew by between 24 percent and 52 percent for this nation's four most popular islands compared to the same period in 2017.

Using data supplied by AirDNA, a company that analyses Airbnb data, the Central Bank said: "Conditions remained positive in June, as the number of bookings increased by 37.3 percent when compared to the same period of 2017.

"This was underpinned by an increase in bookings for the key markets of Abaco, Grand Bahama, Exuma and New Providence, which rose by 38.5 percent, 52.1 percent, 48.5 percent and 23.9 percent, respectively. Additionally, the total number of room nights sold increased for both entire homes and hotel comparable listings by 50.1 percent and 38 percent, respectively.

"Similarly, gains were also noted for the average daily rate for entire homes, by 11.7 percent to $360.63, and hotel comparable listings by 4.8 percent to $141.86."

The Bahamas was shown to have 2,646 active Airbnb listings, with occupancy rates for "entire place listings" standing at 50.3 percent compared to 44.9 percent for comparable hotels.

New Providence was shown to have 927 active listings, with "entire place" occupancy rates standing at 51.6 percent compared to 49.9 percent for "comparable hotels". This pattern was repeated across most main vacation rental markets, with Abaco's 282 listings producing 54.6 percent occupancies compared to 47.8 percent for hotels.