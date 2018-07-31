Four In Custody Over John Bull Heist

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

FOUR people are in police custody in connection with the heist of John Bull in Grand Bahama last week, Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson confirmed on Tuesday morning.

While he did not clarify whether any of these people will be charged before the courts with the smash and grab of nearly $1m in merchandise, the commissioner said he was pleased with the progress authorities were making with the case.

Some of the stolen items have also been recovered, Commissioner Ferguson said.

Last Monday, two men dressed as women orchestrated a brazen daylight robbery of the retail store located at Port Lucaya, a tourist hot spot on the island.

“We have at least four persons in custody,” the commissioner said during a press conference at police headquarters.

“I am extremely pleased with the progress we are making with that matter. We expect to continue to make greater progress as the day and the days go by.”

Asked if police had confiscated any of the stolen goods, he said: “I know you may see things floating around on social media, but we have recovered items and as I indicated we are extremely pleased with the progress we are making.”

