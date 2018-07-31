Two Men Injured In Drive-By Shooting

POLICE are investigating a drive-by shooting which left two men in hospital yesterday.
According to reports, shortly before 3am four men were in a vehicle at the junction of Wulff Road and Market Street, when a white vehicle pulled beside them. Occupants of this vehicle opened fire in their direction, hitting two of them before speeding away. The victims were transported to hospital where they are listed in stable condition.
Investigations are ongoing.
Comments
TheMadHatter 42 minutes ago
I myself try to avoid the corner of Wulff Road and Market Street at 3am. But, heck, what do I know? I'm just a mad hatter.
There be couple nexx corners I dis avoid in Nassau at 3am. I could list them, but I don't wann make everybody parri.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID