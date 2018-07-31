Water Restored At Straw Market

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

CITY water supply has been restored at the Straw Market in the International Bazaar, according to a spokesperson at the Grand Bahama Port Authority Limited.

Kim Miller, public relations and communications officer, said the water was turned back on around 6.30pm on Thursday.

A concerned citizen contacted The Tribune on Thursday to report that the vendors did not have access to public restroom facilities because the water had been turned off that morning.

Only seven vendors, mostly elderly persons, remain at the market. They currently pay no rent due to the closure of the International Bazaar.

The number of vendors at the Bazaar significantly declined following a building fire in March that displaced an additional 11 vendors with shops there.

The burnt-out building - which is owned by the vendors - is considered a danger, and a 30-day notice of demolition was served on them by the Grand Bahama Port Authority last Wednesday.

When The Tribune spoke with Ms Miller last week, she said that the GBPA is waiting for the owners to give them guidance on the next step they would like to take regarding the building.