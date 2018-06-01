Bahamas Reaches Davis Cup Playoff Round

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

With another clean sweep, the Bahamas men's team advanced to the playoff round with a chance to advance out of the American Zone III Davis Cup Tie.

On Friday at the Costa Rica Country Club in Escazu, Costa Rica, the Bahamas pulled off a 3-0 victory over Bermuda to finish on top of Pool B with a 4-0 win-loss record and 11-1 in matches played to move on to the crossover playoffs on Saturday.

There they will take on host Costa Rica, who were second in Pool A with a 2-1 record and 7-2 in matches played.

Paraguay won Pool A with a 3-0 record and 8-1 in matches and will play Honduras, who were second behind the Bahamas in Pool B with a 2-2 record and 7-5 in matches played.

The two winners will be promoted to Zone II for 2019.

In Friday's tie against Bermuda, newcomer Jody Turnquest got his feet wet in his first Davis Cup singes match, winning the opener 6-2, 6-2 over Richard Mallory. That set the stage for the team as team seed Baker Newman won 6-4, 6-1 over David Thomas. Number two seed Philip Major and team captain Marvin Rolle teamed up to complete the sweep in doubles with a 6-1, 6-4 decision over Mallory and Jenson Bascome.

After getting off to a shaky start with a 2-1 win over Honduras on the first day of competition on Monday, the Bahamas went on to blank Antigua and Barbuda 3-0 on Tuesday. The team had a day off on Wednesday, but came back on Thursday and continued the streak with their 3-0 win over Jamaica.