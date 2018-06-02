Man Dies In Apparent Drowning

A man died in an apparent drowning in Grand Bahama on Saturday afternoon.
According to reports, shortly before 4pm, police were called to the Fortune Bay area, Black Beards Beach. The man had reportedly went swimming in the canal before experiencing difficulties and was seen floating in the water. Initial efforts to retrieve the body were unsuccessful because of a strong current. His body was later retrieved by boat.
Police are investigating this matter.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID