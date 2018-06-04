Fnm Is A Jungalist

EDITOR, The Tribune.

A vast majority of Bahamians voted for the Free National Movement and, by extension, the elevation of Dr Hubert A Minnis (FNM-Killarney) to the post of Prime Minister. We were all dead tired of the juvenile leadership of the former Prime Minister, Perry Gladstone Christie. The Progressive Liberal Party and a preponderance of its leadership cadre had ceased to check for those Bahamians whom they professed to have once “believed in”. The PLP and Christie had to go.

There was and even today is, only one real and viable political force that could bring about the PLP’s electoral defeat. The now near-invisible Democratic National Alliance and its then politically naive leader, Branville McCartney, were actually, in my considered view, playing doll house styled politics. They gyrated to the drums of a different drummer but were unable and incapable of harnessing the vibrancy of opposition politics. The bottom line is that Minnis and crew sold us a Bill of Dreams; smoke screens and a whole lot of mirrors.

In opposition, I was dead sure that I knew Minnis and a few of those who now lord it over the unwashed masses. Minnis declared in opposition that VAT was a cruel tax to impose on the backs of the poor and middle class. That is what he said in broad daylight. A now cabinet growth minister of something, used to holler for the much anticipated, but which will never be enacted prior to The Rapture, Freedom of Information Bill. He was the mover of The Spy Bill, which has been “approved” by the House of Assembly, but in opposition he hollered that the PLP were on a dictatorial run.

Minnis and them say that it is the “people’s time” as it is indeed, but, so far, Minnis & Company have refused/failed to tell us, the unwashed masses, which “people” they were/are talking about? This should not be a big deal but the PM and his clueless Minister of Finance, Deputy Prime Minister cum Member of Parliament for the badly depressed and neglected East End, Grand Bahama (hey is Oban still in play?), would die the death of a thousand cuts before they tell us that. Look around and see for yourselves.

The economy of the USA, right next door is booming, thank God for the visionary and focused leadership of Donald J Trump, the best thing to have happened to the USA since sliced bread. Facts may be disputed but they may never be successfully denied. Unemployment in the USA is at 3.9% and trending down. If Minnis and them had any political and economic savvy we would have, by now, fully embraced the model of President Trump. So what if he said that he had groped some whatever? How many of our own politicians did some groping and a whole lot more?

Minnis and the FNM have been unmasked and what we now see is not the beautiful and virtuous damsel that presented herself before the fateful elections of May, 2017. We now see with the destructive and mean spirited budget being rolled out by this diabolical administration that she was no more than a transitory mirage. She, alas, was in fact, all along, an ugly and wicked political jungalist straight from the fabled Dowdeswell Street. The mask has been ripped off. The scars and facial distortions now revealed, big time, are from the very pits of Hell. To God then, in all things, be the glory.

ORTLAND H. BODIE, JR

Nassau,

June 2. 2018.