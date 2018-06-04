Two Drownings Being Investigated

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating two apparent drowning incidents which occurred in the past few days, one in Grand Bahama and the other in Abaco.

Grand Bahama police are investigating the drowning of a man in the Fortune Bay area over the weekend.

Police have not released the identity of the man, but he has been identified on social media as Michael Wilson.

According to police, shortly before 4pm on Saturday, June 2, police were called to the Fortune Bay area at Blackbeard's Beach where a male reportedly went swimming in the canal and began experiencing difficulties.

ASP Terecita Pinder reported that the man was seen floating in the waters but efforts to retrieve him were fruitless due to strong currents.

She said that the body was later recovered from the water by boat.

Police in Abaco are investigating a drowning incident at Guana Cay involving a 72-year-old man.

Shortly after 4pm on May 30, police were told two men on a 44-foot vessel were swimming in the area of Baker's Bay dock on Guana Cay when the other man was discovered floating.

"CPR was rendered but the male victim never regained consciousness," a police report noted. "He was transported to Marsh Harbour Government Clinic and pronounced dead by (a) doctor."

In other news, ASP Pinder reported the police Rapid Response Unit arrested three persons for various offences on Grand Bahama recently, including possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, and for outstanding warrants of arrests for a male who is wanted for causing grievous harm and attempted armed robbery.

The suspects are expected to be formally charged in Magistrate's Court this week.