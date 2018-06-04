Fleeing Robber Shot By Officers

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

POLICE shot a man in his legs yesterday after he allegedly robbed a woman of her handbag containing cash and other items.

Paramedics took the suspect to hospital where he is listed in stable condition under heavy guard, police said.

Shortly after 2pm, police said the man, armed with a gun, robbed a woman of her belongings as she was leaving a business on Mt Rose Avenue.

As the suspect was running from the scene, police officers on patrol in the area saw him and a chase followed.

Police said during this chase, the man fired his weapon in the direction of the officers, who in fear for their lives, returned fire, shooting the suspect in his legs.

The suspect’s weapon - a .40 pistol - along with six rounds of ammunition and the woman’s handbag were recovered from the scene.

Police also said shortly after 11am yesterday, officers from the southwestern division recovered a .357 revolver with two rounds of .357 ammunition and 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition from an abandoned building on Gladstone Road.

No arrests were made in this incident. Investigations are continuing, police said.