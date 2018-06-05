Updated: Three American Men Killed In Eleuthera Plane Crash

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THREE American men were killed when a plane heading from Eleuthera to the United States crashed Tuesday.



The men have a house on the island and had travelled to Eleuthera on Monday to fish, according to Chris Johnson, a porter who serviced them minutes before the crash.

Air Accident Investigation Department Chief Investigator Delvin Major said the men were leaving the Rock Sound International Airport in a private plane when they crashed in a bushy area about a mile north of the runway.

A team from his department will head to Eleuthera Wednesday to investigate the incident.

Authorities would not reveal the identities of the three men yesterday but Mr Major said the pilot had requisite licenses. The crashed aircraft was a Cessna 421.

According to Mr Johnson, he and other porters took two coolers and three bags to the plane ten minutes before the incident.

“They were cool guys,” he said. “It was a father, his brother and his son. The older men looked to be in their forties or fifties while the younger one looked like he was in his twenties.

“They have a house down here. It’s a different group of them that come over from time to time.

“It’s hard for us. It happened so quickly,” the porter said.