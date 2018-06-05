Wheelchair Donation To Change Trinity's Life

By FARRAH JOHNSON

A POLICE officer went above and beyond the call of duty last Tuesday by making a generous donation to a student in need.

Constable #3953 Stephen Miller donated a brand new wheelchair and walker to Trinity Turnquest, a physically challenged student at Centreville Primary School.

Jacqueline Sands, principal of Centreville Primary School, commended the officer for his generosity, adding the incident is a “heartwarming story” worth sharing with the rest of the nation.

Const Miller met Trinity attending a community function, she said, and was guided by God to bless the little girl when he noticed she had a walker.

“He inquired of what school she attends and she said Centreville Primary, and so then he came by the school – she didn’t have a wheelchair she just had a walker, and so he said ‘I’m going to bless you,’” Mrs Sands said.

“He met her about three weeks ago and then he said he was waiting for payday. So when he was paid, he purchased a wheelchair and a walker and he came by the school and presented it to her,” the principal said.

In response to the officer’s kindness, Trinity wrote a heartwarming letter of gratitude.

Describing Trinity’s character Mrs Sands said: “First of all she’s a brilliant young girl, she’s very confident because even though she cannot walk without the aid of the cane, she doesn’t look for sympathy, she doesn’t look for pity. She’s very confident, she’s very independent and she’s articulate. (A) brilliant little girl.”