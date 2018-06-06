Building Destroyed In Eight Mile Rock Blaze

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FIREFIGHTERS are investigating the cause of a building fire in the Eight Mile Rock area on Monday evening.

ASP Terecita Pinder said fire officials received a report around 11.30pm of a blaze in Pinedale, EMR, in the area of Zion Baptist Church.

On arrival, she said officers met an abandoned single story wooden and stucco structure engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished, but the building was extensively damaged. No one was injured.

ASP Pinder said police were unable to obtain information about who owned the building or whether it was insured. She said investigations are continuing into the incident.