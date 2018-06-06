Foulkes: Keep Mps Salaries As They Are

By Morgan Adderley

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

MINISTER of Labour Dion Foulkes said the salaries for MPs should remain as they are until there is a substantial economic turnaround.

The senator’s comments came when asked his opinion on whether the salaries of parliamentarians should increase.

“I think until there is a substantial increase in terms of economic activity, I think that MPs salaries should remain what they are,” said Mr Foulkes.

Last November, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said: “I want to put the country on notice that at the next budget I will come forward with a pay increase for the members of parliament.”

Salary increases for politicians were not a part of the 2018-2019 budget that was tabled in Parliament last week, however the government did announce plans to increase the value added tax rate to 12 percent as of July 1.

MPs make $28,000 a year.

On November 13, 2017, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold provided a stipulation on the prime minister’s pledge, saying it was contingent on an economic upturn.

At the time, Mr Newbold said there was “no intention to” raise politicians’ salaries so long as the economy is feeble and Bahamians are suffering.

Asked if he meant the economy must considerably improve for MPs’ salaries to be raised, he said: “It’s the only way they will be raised.”