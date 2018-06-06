Foulkes: Keep Mps Salaries As They Are

By Morgan Adderley
Tribune Staff Reporter
MINISTER of Labour Dion Foulkes said the salaries for MPs should remain as they are until there is a substantial economic turnaround.
The senator’s comments came when asked his opinion on whether the salaries of parliamentarians should increase.
“I think until there is a substantial increase in terms of economic activity, I think that MPs salaries should remain what they are,” said Mr Foulkes.
Last November, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said: “I want to put the country on notice that at the next budget I will come forward with a pay increase for the members of parliament.”
Salary increases for politicians were not a part of the 2018-2019 budget that was tabled in Parliament last week, however the government did announce plans to increase the value added tax rate to 12 percent as of July 1.
MPs make $28,000 a year.
On November 13, 2017, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold provided a stipulation on the prime minister’s pledge, saying it was contingent on an economic upturn.
At the time, Mr Newbold said there was “no intention to” raise politicians’ salaries so long as the economy is feeble and Bahamians are suffering.
Asked if he meant the economy must considerably improve for MPs’ salaries to be raised, he said: “It’s the only way they will be raised.”
Comments
TalRussell 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
"The salaries MPs should (only) remain as they are until there is a substantial economic turnaround," so says minister who waited whole year appoint a task force do native workers head count (of likes 4 workers) at Le Point - knows how suck da oxygen right out short of supply common sense red shirts tank to what is happening to many of the 91,409 voting 35 red shirts MP's 10th May 2017 of which he was not even one comrade voices amongst the 35 elected. PMO media people writes it and Dion does verbalise it. Same old F------ shi#. As soon money starts flow - return back what caused it - bad money management habits. No longer do you hear Dion or the PM talking about under red shirts, It's the people's time... cause the PMO'a media people have deleted it from all red scripts. Jesus, help we da hurtin citizens colony islands.
BahamasForBahamians 2 hours ago
Foulkes feels the tides turning..
They've spent all their political capital in year 1. Hilarious.
BahamaPundit 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
For Real. They might as well start catching jitney home, cuz the writing is on the wall. Minnis is finished!!! Never seen a man squander his political currency so quickly.
joeblow 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
How deceptive, they make far more than $28, 000 per annum when calculating other appointments, ministerial posts, board appointments etc. Not to mention the side benefits of deal making!
TalRussell 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
Ma Comrades, had the 94,409 voting 35 red shirts 10th May 2017 been told back then how financially destitute their prospective red MP's were - they might have marked their X's elsewhere or not at all. Doubtful they would have trusted so many waiting collect even larger public purse paycheques than former PLP MP's. {No making this F---up, up }.
bogart 59 minutes ago
What is termed a salary....is in fact many cases a ....welfare fund....where many MPs use their salary to assist those constituents with dire, emergency, cathostropic emergencies.....it is a known secret that many MPs do not talk about. What is needed is a combining of the separate Urban Renewal offices with their expenses with the Constituency Offoce where they have similar functions into a Community based centre also liasing with Churches, volunteers, charitable groups, volunteer Bureau ......to coordinate and combine forces to uplift, educate and bring relief to the pore, shutins, handicapped and suffering.
sheeprunner12 44 minutes ago
Besides their constituency allowances ........ there are line items in almost every MP or Ministry to assist the indigent or needy ...... plus NGOs
MPs volunteer $$$$$$$$$$ for their own long term political gain ...... Do not feel sorry for them.
Many of them have lobbyists and boosters who make generous donations to their campaigns ......... That is not recorded or accounted for at this time.
TalRussell 39 minutes ago
And, 91,409 comrades voting red shirts 10th May 2017 were told that unlike when it comes to the 35 PLP candidates we are asking you to replace them with us 35 red shirts - it will never again be all about the money we line own pockets. It's the Peoples time higher family sustaining paycheques and removal worries paying PLP's too high 7.5% VAT. {You has knows there is no need tell red lies about red shirts MP's and prime ministerial political appointees }.
