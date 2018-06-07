Minnis Calm Over Political Risk From Tax Rise

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis does not appear concerned about losing political capital because of raising VAT to 12 percent.
"I have said before my job is to save the country," Dr Minnis said yesterday when The Tribune asked him if he was worried his administration would suffer politically due to the VAT increase.
He dodged responding to questions regarding complaints about the government's lack of consultation on the decision, which also saw some Free National Movement members of Parliament left in the dark on the decision.
"You'll get everything when I speak," was the prime minister's reply to these VAT related questions.
The government has been the target of intense backlash over its decision to increase VAT from 7.5 percent to 12 percent since Finance Minister Peter Turnquest made the announcement last week.
The Tribune reported Tuesday the prime minister reportedly told a Cabinet minister it is "better to lose an election than to lose a country".
Those words came in a private conversation with Health Minister Dr Duane Sands, who has defended his pre-election political stance, and that of the Free National Movement, against VAT.
Meanwhile, a source told The Tribune the government is considering reducing the VAT rate if it can achieve set targets over the next three years.
The source explained the short-term goal was not to pay off the debt but to bring in a surplus budget that would allow the government to start paying down on its debt.
With the VAT increase, the government projects it will reap $1,115,007,455 in revenue in the next fiscal year, a 60 percent increase compared with the forecasted VAT revenue for 2017-2018.
Mr Turnquest said this was indicative of the government choosing not to wait until it is too late to shore up the economy, but opting to act now and act responsibly.
Comments
TalRussell 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
Ma Comrades, translation provide for purposes the 91,409 voting in 35 red shirts 10th May 2017 - we don't care F--- what you thoughts about 12% VAT, that's why no advance consultation nor notice given.
c.c. 59,253 voting PLP.
7,577 voting DNA
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 47 minutes ago
This imbecile seems deranged and is possibly suffering from a 'God-like Complex'. He wants us to think, as he does, that we elected him to be the Almighty Saviour of the Bahamian people. Our clergy can attend to that aspect of our well being. We just want him to do what he promised he would do, i.e. govern sensibly and fairly, and in the best interest of our nation and its people. Minnis's head is clearly not well which should give us all great pause for concern.
licks2 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
Here here. . .show these dumb political hacks what good wholesome government representation is like. . .the nation is first. . .doc best interest comes later. . .or not at all. . .THIS IS SOMETHING NEW FOR YINNA DUMB POLITICAL HACKS!! So until doc learn to be a "slick" politician and turn slimy like yinna two, keep it up doc. . .clean this mess up!!!
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
Even the people's time voters know by now that PM Minnis lies, and lies some more. BAH MAR the Chinese VAT. The spy bill. he lies for every thing every time he opens his mouth he is lying.
No doubt he is calm. Because only a TRUE LIAR , lies to himself, He even lied about the OBAN signing,
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
VAT will never be reduced just another LIE. doc now sees himself as a Savior. who will save the Bahamas. doc seems to be loosing it and fast. some one should seek help for him ,
TheMadHatter 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
I agree completely with LICKS2. A real PM who cares about the people is something Bahamians ain't used to. They all think the sky is falling now and everyone will go bankrupt. LOL.
