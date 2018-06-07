Minnis: Don’T Spread Rumours Over Labour Day March Tragedy  

By AVA TURNQUEST

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday urged the public not to speculate or spread rumours concerning the Labour Day tragedy, underscoring the matter will be thoroughly investigated.

Dr Minnis reiterated his condolences and expressed gratitude to parade participants, medical professionals and onlookers who sprang into action following the unprecedented incident that claimed the lives of four women and injured two dozen others.

The prime minister pledged the government will continue to offer support and care and underscored its commitment to assisting family members of the deceased, and those injured and their families.

“We mourn the deaths of Tabitha Charlene Haye, Katherine Agusta Fernander, Tami Patrice Gibson and Diane Elizabeth Gray-Ferguson,” Dr Minnis said in the House of Assembly.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the deceased and all of those who sustained injuries. The wounds of the injured are physical psychological, emotional and spiritual, which will require various forms of healing and support.”

Labour Day holiday celebrations turned deadly when a truck mowed down parade participants. Police said the incident happened shortly after the driver exited the truck. The driver was said to be assisting police with their investigations.

Yesterday, Assistant Superintendent Craig Stubbs said traffic investigators were interviewing injured people.

Dr Minnis noted he had heard wonderful stories about the contributions of the fallen unionists “who each, in their own way, contributed to our country, including as professionals in the banking industry”.

He continued: “I wish to reassure the public that the Royal Bahamas Police Force and other relevant authorities are investigating the matter. The various authorities will report their findings and what subsequent actions may be taken in the wake of this tragedy.

“I caution the public not to engage in idle speculation and rumours about the tragedy. In investigating and reviewing this matter we must be guided by the rule of law and fairness.

“I know that the House will join me in thanking the march participants, first responders, onlookers and the professional teams at the Princess Margaret Hospital and Doctors Hospital, who worked with great compassion and urgency to care for the deceased and the injured. We commend all those who came to the aid of those affected by this tragedy.

“I again thank the various government ministers and officials, who quickly responded in the wake of the tragedy.

“As our union leaders and workers demonstrated during the march, we are one people, united in love,” he added. “We remain united in this time of tragedy and suffering. May God bring consolation to the bereaved at this time and may he continue to bless our Bahamas.”

The House of Assembly also held a moment of silence yesterday for the victims.

• PRINCESS Margaret Hospital will facilitate a special counselling session for all nursing and allied personnel staff members as a result of the Labour Day march tragedy.

The session will be held on Friday in the hospital’s meditation suite located in the Critical Care Block lobby from 1pm – 3pm.

Staff members can continue to seek additional counselling at the Bahamas Crisis Centre, located on East Street and Sands Lane, or call 322-4999 or 328-0992 for more information.