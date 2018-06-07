Police Car In Collision With Vehicle At Foot Of Bridge

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

A POLICE cruiser en route to the prison was involved in an accident with a civilian’s car near Sidney Poitier Bridge on Tuesday evening.

The vehicles collided into each other at the intersection of Church Street and East Bay Street at approximately 6pm.

The Tribune understands a family of four, including a child and an infant, were inside the private vehicle.

Chief Superintendent Craig Stubbs, officer-in-charge of the Traffic Department, told The Tribune: “Shortly after 6, or just about 6pm (Tuesday), the convoy comprising of a police cruiser and a police bus was en route to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services,” CSP Stubbs said.

“At the intersection of Church Street and East Bay Street, the police cruiser collided with a vehicle that was heading north along Church Street…making attempts to drive onto the Sir Sidney (Poitier) Bridge.”

Occupants from both vehicles were transported to Princess Margaret Hospital and Doctors Hospital but they did not have life threatening injuries, police said.

CSP Stubbs said according to the latest information police received, all patients were treated and discharged.

The prison bus was not damaged in the incident.