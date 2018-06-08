Archaic Views Of Clergy

EDITOR, The Tribune.

The Baptist leaders’ assertion that the government’s proposed Marital Rape Bill “Tarnishes the sanctity of marriage” glaringly highlights the archaic mindset of many Bahamian men, including a sizable block of the local clergy.

Obviously, most of them are of the opinion that married women have no rights where the sanctity of their own body is concerned and their right to say NO even to their husband.

These gentlemen’s idea of consensual sex in a marriage seems to be still along the lines of “Go in the room and fix yourself ‘til I reach” also indicating that they’re incapable of thinking with their brain where relations with women are concerned.

The act of rape, whether committed by a stranger or a husband, is still rape and in civilized societies constitutes a harmful, illegal and immoral action perpetrated against another human being.

These men are not only out of step with the rest of the civilized world on this matter but are also out of touch with the teachings of Our Lord which they so often misconstrue for their own selfish misogynistic purposes.

IAN MABON

Nassau,

May 31, 2018