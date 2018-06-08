Business Man Says People Will Suffer If Gambling Issue Not Addressed

By FARRAH JOHNSON

A VETERAN businessman yesterday said the Bahamian people and economy will suffer if the gambling issue is not addressed.

Peter Roker, one of the first entrepreneurs to develop commerce in the Carmichael Road area, held a press conference on Friday to express his views on the direction in which he thinks the country is heading.

Mr Roker told The Tribune he has a number of concerns as a citizen conducting business in the country, referring to the impact gambling poses on the collection of taxes and utilities, and how it affects the disposable income of Bahamians.

“I’m concerned [on] what type of heritage it’s creating for my children and my grandchildren, what type of heritage it’s creating for the other Bahamians… and what type of impact on a gradual basis it’s going to have in our economy,” he said.

“...When the question of the referendum came up, I had the right to vote for it or against it. In having that right…I voted against gambling, [so] I was very surprised that the government decided – after the people overwhelming voted against gambling – to make gambling legal,” he continued.

Insisting gambling has “never been legal” Mr Roker noted a number of Bahamians on the family islands have started to neglect farming to “spin”, alleging more specifically, that the practice has been an “absolute disaster” for Long Island.

The businessman called for a “detailed audit” of gambling, and also encouraged people to be “mindful” and recognize the ways in which it has altered the mentality of many Bahamians.

“In my opinion a simple government lottery [should be introduced], which the monies could have gone to the hospital which we desperately need, or the education which we desperately need, or the sports what we desperately need, or other areas [where it] would suffice,” he said.

He added the current form of gambling practised presently is unacceptable, even with the proposed increase on taxes from gaming houses, as outlined in the newly revealed 2018/19 budget plan.

Referring to the “trickle-down affect” gambling can impose, Mr Roker said the practice has contributed to crime, calling the present situation a “travesty of justice” that has to be looked into.

“What are we doing? Are we creating difficulties for ourselves and then trying to find a cure? Who do you think are going to pay for that [gambling] rehabilitation and the loss of mentalities and the loss of direction of others?” he asked.

Mr Roker also acknowledged that a significant portion of the country is “financially deprived.” Addressing the 12% VAT hike he said:

“I think the core situation here is to find out why we are having the taxes, and I feel there are a number of areas, but gambling is definitely one of those areas. And how the Bahamian public will deal with these new taxes, will be that they will go another notch down… and when people come here another five years from now, they’ll say what happened to these people?” he said.

Ironically, Mr Roker admitted that one of the shops in the Bargain City Plaza has had a web-shop, but said people can have opinions that can be changed by experiences.

He encouraged any current supporters of gambling to “look in the mirror and set an example” for future generations.

“Bahamians as a whole have to aspire to being the best in the country. We as Bahamians have no excuses. As a population of maybe under 400,000 people we have gold medals, so we have Bahamians that have proven to us and the world that Bahamians are the best in the world, and can be the best in the world,” he said.