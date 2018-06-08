Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Nassau - Until Friday 8pm

AccuWeather Enterprise Solutions
SKYGUARD® SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING 1257
Prepared exclusively for The Tribune
Starts: Friday, 06/08/2018, 6.46 PM EDT
Expires Friday, 06/08/2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Location:
Nassau, Bahamas
Conditions:
Frequent Lightning, Heavy Rain & Wind
Comments:
Slow moving thunderstorms will affect the area. Rainfall will be 1-3 inches with rainfall rates as high as 1 inch per hour.
