Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Nassau - Until Friday 8pm

As of Friday, June 8, 2018

AccuWeather Enterprise Solutions

SKYGUARD® SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING 1257

Prepared exclusively for The Tribune

Starts: Friday, 06/08/2018, 6.46 PM EDT

Expires Friday, 06/08/2018, 8:00 PM EDT

Location:

Nassau, Bahamas

Conditions:

Frequent Lightning, Heavy Rain & Wind

Comments:

Slow moving thunderstorms will affect the area. Rainfall will be 1-3 inches with rainfall rates as high as 1 inch per hour.

