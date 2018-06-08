Two Armed Robberies Within Hours

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding two armed robberies that occurred within five hours of each other in the capital on Thursday.

According to reports, shortly after 2pm Thursday, two men armed with firearms entered a convenience store on Mackey and Rosetta Streets, held up employees and robbed the business of cash before fleeing on foot.

Then shortly after 7pm, an armed man entered a pharmacy located at Market and Fleming Streets, held up employees and robbed the establishment of cash before running away.

Police also recovered two illegal firearms off the streets of New Providence in two separate incidents the same day.

In the first incident, shortly after 7am, officers from the Southwestern Division along with Bahamas Immigration Officers, conducted a search in the area of the basketball court near the intersection of Carmichael and Bacardi Roads and recovered a .40 pistol and four rounds of ammunition.

Then shortly after 5pm, Anti-Gang and Firearms Officers, while at Wilson Tract off Andros Avenue, conducted a search of some bushes and recovered a 9mm piston and two rounds of ammunition.

No arrests have been made in those incidents. Investigations continue.