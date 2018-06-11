Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit By Two Vehicles

A PEDESTRIAN died after he was hit by two vehicles as he tried to walk across a highway on Saturday morning.

According to police, around 2am Saturday, the man was attempting to walk across the southern lane of Tonique Williams Darling Highway, in the area of a local bar, when he was struck by an Acura TSX car and a Dodge truck. Paramedics were called to the scene and transported the victim to hospital where he later died.

Both drivers remained on the scene and are assisting police with the investigation.