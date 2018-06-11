EDITOR, The Tribune.

A short while back, a Supreme Court jury acquitted a grown man of having sex with a 15-year-old boy. The not guilty vote was a vote of six to three.

As parents, we often warn our children about “Stranger Danger!” Statistics show that about 85% of children are sexually victimised by someone they know or trust.

Sex abusers are inclusive of fathers, step-fathers, live-in partners, male cousins, father figures, etc. In small cases the abuser may be a mother or female relative.

A local psychiatrist, namely Dr David Allen, said that “the rise of child abuse might have a lot to do with the high levels of crime in our Bahamian nation. Dr David Allen noted that abuses or neglected children have an 80% chance of committing violent crimes or murder in their teenage and/ or adult lives.”

Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Lanisha Rolle recently issued a plea to report cases of child abuse to the authorities. “We should all be self-proclaimed advocates, there is no excuse to turn the blind eye to what is or appears to be abuse of a child. One child abuse is one child too many. If we see it, we ought to say it and if we hear it, we ought to tell it.”

The Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Lanisha Rolle claimed that her ministry is committed to doing all within its power to ensure that the government do all in its power to eradicate “all” forms of abuse against children. Under Section 31 of the Child Protection Act (CPA) parents and guardians have a duty to maintain their children. Children should not have to suffer in silence.

Children are depending on us to ensure that they are educated under section 2007 of the Children Protection Act. Every child has a right to education. Children should not be used to pay bills and utilities or beg arms on parent’s behalf. Under Section 30 under Social Service Act. We must promote and mediate in any situation where the right of children are infringed. According to Section 80 of the Child Protection Act (CPA) the state has a right and/or duty to investigate and initiate prosecution of those who violate the rights of a child.

“It shouldn’t have to hurt to be a child!!!”

LOXSLEY BASTIAN

Nassau,

May 17, 2018.