Dames: ‘No Reason To Feel Unsafe’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
DESPITE a bloody weekend with three homicides recorded, National Security Minister Marvin Dames insisted murders continue to trend downward, adding Bahamians have absolutely no reason to feel unsafe in the country.
In the days following the murders of a father and two teenaged brothers, Mr Dames warned criminals their days of wreaking havoc are numbered.
He further rejected the idea that a nation’s crime rate is a direct reflection of the government’s effort to fight criminal acts.
The minister said while the government has found some successes in the fight against crime - a 37.4 percent drop in murders along with overall crime trending downward by double digits – officials do not see this as a time to pat themselves on the back. He conceded the most recent incidents and others prove there is still work to be done.
Malik Cartwright, 17, and Delano Cartwright, 18, both died on Saturday morning after two armed men wearing hoodies opened fire in Roy’s Super Cuts Barbershop. One of the brothers died on the scene and the other died a short time later in hospital. They were two of three people killed in a 12-hour period.
A father, Wilton Brown, was also shot dead during a robbery on Saturday night shortly after he pulled up to his home at Refuge Court. His children were in the car at the time.
“I don’t want to speak directly to any of the incidents per se but the police have been investigating both matters,” Mr Dames said in an interview with reporters yesterday. “They’re pleased with the direction they are headed. They are getting information and this is the struggle we face in this country.
“You know you have matters such as the matter on the weekend and sometimes there are no signs pointing to these dangers. Because many of these young persons who are engaged in gang related activities tend to keep it within the group and feel as if they will resolve it the way they know how to. But our concern is for every single Bahamian.
“We are fully confident and capable of addressing these issues and that we will. We’re hoping that as we move throughout the rest of the year, these matters will become a thing of the past.
“We are confident that we will do whatever it takes within the framework of the law to ensure that Bahamians are safe and that’s our primary objective.
“We will not allow a small group of individuals who feel as if they can do whatever they choose whenever they want to reap havoc in this country and the police have zeroed in on these activities and they have informed me that they will do whatever it takes again within the frame work of the law to bring a level of order to this most recent incident.”
The weekend murders came four days after seven-year-old Camron Cooper was shot dead. Cooper, a second-grade student at Columbus Primary, had just left home to get into a vehicle waiting nearby to take him to school. A short distance away, two men were allegedly involved in a drug dispute in which a firearm was produced by one of them and shots were fired.
Camron’s body was hit by a stray bullet. He was taken to hospital, but died of gunshot related injuries.
Asked whether Bahamians have reason to feel unsafe, Mr Dames said: “Absolutely not.
“And it’s a warning to those young men in particular who are out there who feel as if they can do whatever they want whenever they want to. That is quickly coming to end and we will pursue them to ensure that they understand that as long as they live within this country they are going to abide by the laws of this country. But we cannot have young men roaming the streets whatever time of the day or night feeling that they can do whatever they choose to whomever they choose.
“The police clearly understand that and we will continue to send that message out to every pocket of this country until every person engaging in criminal activity gets the message.”
Mr Dames said the Bahamas is faced with crime challenges because of decades of neglect in which Bahamians have abdicated their responsibility as adults and as parents. He said children were allowed to roam aimlessly without structure or direction causing social decay.
The government, he said, is now faced with trying to build communities where young people can find wholesome and meaningful ways to live a law abiding and peaceful existence.
“We’re building it through programmes - through our revamped Urban Renewal; through our Citizen Security Programme; through our National Neighbourhood Watch Council. We’re building it through job programmes in the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth (Sports and Culture). We’re building it through multi-ministerial programmes that involves all of the Ministry of Works and Education, National Security, the Attorney General’s Office.
“These are the medium and long-term measures that we’re beginning to roll out and especially during the upcoming fiscal period. But as we do that we recognise that many will gravitate towards it,” Mr Dames said.
Comments
watcher 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
Oh dear me.....another "no reason to feel unsafe, everything is fine". The last such statement was made by the old Police Commissioner, and the very next weekend armed robbers stormed into a supermarket out West in broad daylight.
Plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose
ashley14 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
Unfortunately words are cheap! I read about people getting shot just leaving their houses, and I don't know any of the situations but it happens too often. What's being done about this? I don't see anything. It's not a simple solution. There's rebuilding the family, education and JOBS. Hungry people aren't happy people. People have to have hopes and dreams. Too many young men have died needlessly. Start with your family, It has to start somewhere.
John 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
***"Mr Dames said the Bahamas is faced with crime challenges because of decades of neglect in which Bahamians have abdicated their responsibility as adults and as parents. He said children were allowed to roam aimlessly without structure or direction causing social decay.
The government, he said, is now faced with trying to build communities where young people can find wholesome and meaningful ways to live a law-abiding and peaceful existence."***
And now that he has been in office for over a year, isn't he starting to sing the same songs of his predecessors, "No reason to feel unsafe." And isn't he starting to dissect the crime figures under a microscope, just as the former administration did, just to take advantage of the slightest decrease in crime, and to convince they public that they are, indeed safe. But yet bodies are constantly being scraped up, of the streets, out of cars, in the driveways of homes, and yes out of barber chairs. And as records will bare out, the most welcome and appreciated and longest sustained period of 37% decrease in murders can be wiped out in a few short weeks as the summer months approach. This is when the killings really heat up. "
This right here is the key to putting an end or at least a permanent handle on crime. New Providence needs to be segmented into districts. At least four. And all the infrastructure to sustain everyday life should be put into those areas. Post offices, places to renew drivers licenses and passports, recreational centers for the youth, bill payment centers for various government fees and the creation of regular jobs in that area so the regular ordinary resident does not have to travel across the island to go to work. So you reestablish a community like an environment, where everyone knows everyone and strangers are easily identified. This can be even more enforced by giving license plates that identify the general area a person resides. So if the police spots a vehicle registered in the Eastern area of the island driving in the Southwest after hours, then they have reason to stop the vehicle. The need to have everyone in a wild frenzy all the other island every day, to work, to drop off or pick up children to and from school, to the hospital, the passport office, So in essence you spend most of your time in their area where you live. In other words, people from Fort Lauderdale do not usually go down to Miami every day. And when someone from south Andros goes up North, everyone knows he is not from North.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
For every ONE "innocent" person who is murdered,10 are either involved in criminality or are revenge killings ........ Little Camron Cooper was a innocent victim, but those Cartwright brothers were already involved in the drug underworld.
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
No Games Dames I was under the impression that the murder rate was year to date. But it is now month to month. even so No Games it is not getting better it is getting worse. The PLP government put Urbane Renewal in place But you say you will improve it.
Joseph said his brothers did him wrong but God allowed it to be good, The Former Commissioner .Greenslade can say the same thing.
proudloudandfnm 45 minutes ago
What an assinine statement....
proudloudandfnm 43 minutes ago
Stop taking credit for cycles. The police are incapable of dealing with our incredibly severe crime problem. Get help! Bring in experts and LISTEN TO WHAT THEY SAY.
DDK 42 minutes ago
Admitting there is a problem is the first step to solving the problem, Mr. Minister! PEOPLE DO NOT FEEL SAFE!
bogart 34 minutes ago
....its a bigger picture that involves Tourist warnings, investors, expats ....more expenses to do business, razor wire, cameras, secuurity ....
BahamasForBahamians 27 minutes ago
This guy has lost has marbles and is no longer in touch with the Bahamian people.
The chauffeurs and body guards must be clouding his ordinary judgement.
hrysippus 26 minutes ago
I remember that crooked old hypocrite Bernard Nottage saying the same thing as he travelled around in his chauffeured limousine wearing a bullet-proof vest and carrying a hand gun. I wonder what sort of character this ex-policeman is? Does he carry a hand gun? Does he too wear a bullet-proof vest? Does he ride easy in a chauffeur driven limousine? It would be so refreshing to have a cabinet minister who is not a hypocritical lying self-serving Waste of space.
sheeprunner12 19 minutes ago
Will the Bahamian society descend into chaos .... or riots ??????
Most of the anti-social situations that we have is due to a lack of personal discipline and greed ......... Check our streets, public offices, schools, etc.
bogart 18 minutes ago
....yes we have heard....the ...ZERO TOLERANCE ON CRIME.....SWIFT JUSTICE....PROTECTION FOR WITNESSES....TOUGHER PENALTIES FOT ILLEGAL FIREARMS...
.....so the 'no reason to feel unsafe'.fits right in there and brings much relief ..
TalRussell 6 minutes ago
Excellent News now that comrade people's security minister must insist Bahamalanders have absolutely no reason to feel unsafe in colony islands Nassau Town...... Does we be left presume no more need some his Imperial red shirts cabinet colleagues be packin' Heat.... nor expect PeoplesPublicPurse foot the costs provide them armed Policeman's protection.... that no longer will Policeman's be required drive their red asses around Nassau Town in back seats government's fleet cars? For F--- sakes,try sending clear sign that Imperial red cabinet ministers are capable something positively different than what the former PLP cabinet ministers abused.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID